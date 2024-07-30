© 2024 KUT Public Media

ATXplained Live is back this October — at a new venue. Get your tickets starting Friday!

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published July 30, 2024 at 11:32 AM CDT
People sitting in an audience with a red light on them, cheering with their arms in the air and filming with cellphones.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Audience members cheer during the ATXplained Live show at the Paramount Theatre in April.

Austin’s best live journalism is coming back to the stage this October.

ATXplained Live brings you true stories, based on your questions about Austin, in a totally different way. With sound, images, dancing, singing, live games and more, we tell the stories of the city's past, present and future.

Our seventh installment features new stories, new storytellers and a new venue: UT Austin’s Bass Concert Hall.

Get your tickets here starting Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m.

We think you’ll walk away with a new sense of pride in the city we call home.

Want a taste? Check out this video of a story from our show back in October 2023.

Also new this fall: the ATXpo, a local business showcase where attendees can sample products, services, live music and more. ATXpo will take place before the show on the plaza outside Bass.

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bass Concert Hall (510 East 23rd St.)

WHO: Stories from Jerry Quijano, Laura Rice, Juan Garcia, Lauren McGaughy, Kailey Hunt, Luz Moreno-Lozano, Ben Philpott, Olivia Aldridge and Matt Largey.

HOW: Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. Get your tickets here.

We'll see you there!

Thanks to our sponsors — Meals on Wheels Central Texas and UT McComb's School of Business Evening and Executive MBA — whose support helps make ATXplained Live happen.
