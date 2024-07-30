ATXplained Live is back this October — at a new venue. Get your tickets starting Friday!

Austin’s best live journalism is coming back to the stage this October.

ATXplained Live brings you true stories, based on your questions about Austin, in a totally different way. With sound, images, dancing, singing, live games and more, we tell the stories of the city's past, present and future.

Our seventh installment features new stories, new storytellers and a new venue: UT Austin’s Bass Concert Hall.

Get your tickets here starting Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m.

We think you’ll walk away with a new sense of pride in the city we call home.

Want a taste? Check out this video of a story from our show back in October 2023.

Also new this fall: the ATXpo, a local business showcase where attendees can sample products, services, live music and more. ATXpo will take place before the show on the plaza outside Bass.

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bass Concert Hall (510 East 23rd St.)

WHO: Stories from Jerry Quijano, Laura Rice, Juan Garcia, Lauren McGaughy, Kailey Hunt, Luz Moreno-Lozano, Ben Philpott, Olivia Aldridge and Matt Largey.

We'll see you there!

Thanks to our sponsors — Meals on Wheels Central Texas and UT McComb's School of Business Evening and Executive MBA — whose support helps make ATXplained Live happen.