KUT News wins two National Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism

AUSTIN, Texas — Aug. 19, 2024 — KUT News won two National Edward R. Murrow Awards – among the most respected journalism awards in the world – for a report on I-35 noise concerns and a story about a group of crows that has been visiting an East Austin library for years, written in the style of Edgar Allan Poe’s "The Raven.”

The Murrow Awards are from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and embody the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics.

The two National Murrow Award-winning stories are:



These latest awards bring to 10 the number of National Murrow Awards for KUT News.

The awards are in the large market radio category and will be presented at New City’s Gotham Hall on Oct. 14. See all the winners here.

