Here’s why you should read KUT’s revamped daily newsletter

KUT's daily newsletter has relaunched with a new voice and exclusive info from reporters — plus the same Austin focus we've always had.

The stories: The newsletter is an easy way to get all our on-the-ground reporting about the Austin area, from the housing market and city government to local history and things to do. We also feature interesting stories from other local news outlets and NPR stations around the country, so you get the full picture of what’s going on.

The author: A real human being puts together the newsletter every day — me! I’m KUT’s digital producer. My goal is to be your fact-focused, (hopefully) fun guide to Austin news. You can always reply to the newsletter with a question or feedback, and your message will go directly to me.

Behind the scenes: Have you ever been curious about how a story comes together? Every once in a while, we’ll feature insights from our reporters you won’t find anywhere else. Example: Did you know that for a story on I-35 lanes getting slimmer around Austin, our transportation reporter drove back and forth on some existing 11-foot-wide highway lanes around the city, to get a sense of what it’s like?

The newsletter comes every weekday evening. Subscribe today.

If you want to check it out before committing, below are a few snippets. And here’s a full preview.