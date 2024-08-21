© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here’s why you should read KUT’s revamped daily newsletter

KUT 90.5 | By Chelsey Zhu
Published August 21, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
People relax and picnic at Zilker Park with the downtown Austin skyline in the background.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT News
Like Austin's ever-growing skyline, KUT's daily newsletter serves as a benchmark of how the city is changing — and it helps you understand why. Is that metaphor a reach? Maybe.

KUT's daily newsletter has relaunched with a new voice and exclusive info from reporters — plus the same Austin focus we've always had.

The stories: The newsletter is an easy way to get all our on-the-ground reporting about the Austin area, from the housing market and city government to local history and things to do. We also feature interesting stories from other local news outlets and NPR stations around the country, so you get the full picture of what’s going on.

The author: A real human being puts together the newsletter every day — me! I’m KUT’s digital producer. My goal is to be your fact-focused, (hopefully) fun guide to Austin news. You can always reply to the newsletter with a question or feedback, and your message will go directly to me.

Behind the scenes: Have you ever been curious about how a story comes together? Every once in a while, we’ll feature insights from our reporters you won’t find anywhere else. Example: Did you know that for a story on I-35 lanes getting slimmer around Austin, our transportation reporter drove back and forth on some existing 11-foot-wide highway lanes around the city, to get a sense of what it’s like?

The newsletter comes every weekday evening. Subscribe today.

If you want to check it out before committing, below are a few snippets. And here’s a full preview.

An introduction to the daily newsletter sharing the news that tap to pay is available at Central Market.

Station Information
Chelsey Zhu
Chelsey Zhu is the digital producer at KUT. Got a tip? You can email her at czhu@kut.org.
See stories by Chelsey Zhu