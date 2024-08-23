Come join us for KUT's first run club around Lady Bird Lake on Aug. 31

KUT is hosting our first run club as part of our Field Guide to Austin — and we'd love for you to join us!

When we were putting together our first round of Field Guide stories, we wanted to make it useful and rely on your feedback to help decide which stories to cover. That led to our guide to swimming holes, a primer on local pronunciations and our guide on where to run in the city. Even more stories are in the works.

We're launching the first of our Field Trips in the form of a run club on Saturday, Aug. 31. Join us at Rivian's Space off South Congress for a chat about the best places to run in Austin before we head out on the lake trail for a run led by KUT reporters Luz Moreno-Lozano and Katy McAfee.

Runners of all paces are welcome. We'll also have a walking group for those looking for a lower impact option. After we get back from the trail, coffee and pastries from Proud Mary will be available for purchase. Please RSVP on the event page to give us an idea of how many people to expect.