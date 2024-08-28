Here are the public media journalists at the 2024 Texas Tribune Festival, Sept. 5-7
Public media journalists and thought leaders from KUT News, “Texas Standard,” The Texas Newsroom and NPR – including NPR’s new CEO Katherine Maher – will lead discussions on topics ranging from criminal justice and media, to Texas music and culture at the 2024 Texas Tribune Festival.
Each fall, the festival celebrates big, bold ideas about politics and public policy, featuring conversations with the leaders and influencers making the news.
If you’re attending this year’s TribFest, be sure to add these events to your itinerary. Note that Open Congress events are free and open to the public; no ticket is necessary. Open Congress features must-see interviews, programming and interactive experiences on Congress Ave, between 7th and 11th streets.
(events listed in chronological order)
- NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik will have a one-on-one conversation with Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief of “The Guardian,” on guiding the work of this UK news organization, coverage of the new British prime minister and how “The Guardian’s” global newsroom is covering American politics. At 4:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at St. David's Episcopal Church.
- “Texas Standard’s” Kristen Cabrera moderates a discussion on how mariachis tells the story of everyday Texas, followed by a book signing by Jonny Garza Villa in the Festival Bookstore. 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 in the Palo Duro tent at Open Congress. Free and open to the public.
- KUT News’ Andrew Weber, who covers criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness, will moderate the discussion “Arrested Developments: Why are crime clearance rates so low?,” at 2:15 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at Captain America at Capital Factory.
- Lauren McGaughy, investigative reporter and editor for The Texas Newsroom, is leading the panel “Uncool: Don’t triple-digit temperatures in Texas prisons count as cruel and unusual punishment?” (with filmmaker Richard Linklater). 2:45 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7. Palo Duro Tent at Open Congress. Free and open to the public.
- NPR CEO Katherine Maher will discuss the future of public media at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Pennybacker Ballroom in the Omni Hotel.