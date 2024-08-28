© 2024 KUT Public Media

Here are the public media journalists at the 2024 Texas Tribune Festival, Sept. 5-7

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published August 28, 2024 at 12:46 PM CDT
NPR's CEO Katherine Maher, "Texas Standard's" Kristen Cabrera, NPR's David Folkenflik, KUT News' Andrew Weber and The Texas Newsroom's Lauren McGaughy are leading discussions at the Texas Tribune Festival 2024.

Public media journalists and thought leaders from KUT News, “Texas Standard,” The Texas Newsroom and NPR – including NPR’s new CEO Katherine Maher – will lead discussions on topics ranging from criminal justice and media, to Texas music and culture at the 2024 Texas Tribune Festival.

Each fall, the festival celebrates big, bold ideas about politics and public policy, featuring conversations with the leaders and influencers making the news.

If you’re attending this year’s TribFest, be sure to add these events to your itinerary. Note that Open Congress events are free and open to the public; no ticket is necessary. Open Congress features must-see interviews, programming and interactive experiences on Congress Ave, between 7th and 11th streets.
 
(events listed in chronological order)
Erin Geisler
