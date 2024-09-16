On Point moves to 9AM, The Daily and Today, Explained join KUT's weekday lineup

KUT is making slight alterations to its program lineup, starting with moving On Point to the 9 AM slot, replacing 1A. Hosted by Meghna Chakrabarti and broadcast live from WBUR in Boston, On Point will now serve as the bridge between Morning Edition and Texas Standard where it aired on KUT in the mid-2010s.

Fans of 1A can find the latest episodes here.

At 1 PM, The Daily from the New York Times returns to KUT, followed by Today, Explained at 1:30 PM, co-hosted by former Morning Edition host Noelle King. Both programs provide some programming flexibility as KUT develops local news offerings.

On Saturdays, KUT will now re-air This American Life at noon, replacing Hidden Brain. It's Been a Minute and Sound Opinions are also leaving the schedule.

The changes offer listeners new exciting shows entering election season, and help KUT to more thoughtfully allocate programming dollars.

