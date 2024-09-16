© 2024 KUT Public Media

On Point moves to 9AM, The Daily and Today, Explained join KUT's weekday lineup

KUT 90.5 | By Jimmy Maas
Published September 16, 2024 at 12:07 AM CDT
KUT-FM studio at KUT Public Media Studios.
KUT
KUT-FM studio at KUT Public Media Studios.

KUT is making slight alterations to its program lineup, starting with moving On Point to the 9 AM slot, replacing 1A. Hosted by Meghna Chakrabarti and broadcast live from WBUR in Boston, On Point will now serve as the bridge between Morning Edition and Texas Standard where it aired on KUT in the mid-2010s.

Fans of 1A can find the latest episodes here.

At 1 PM, The Daily from the New York Times returns to KUT, followed by Today, Explained at 1:30 PM, co-hosted by former Morning Edition host Noelle King. Both programs provide some programming flexibility as KUT develops local news offerings.

On Saturdays, KUT will now re-air This American Life at noon, replacing Hidden Brain. It's Been a Minute and Sound Opinions are also leaving the schedule.

The changes offer listeners new exciting shows entering election season, and help KUT to more thoughtfully allocate programming dollars.
Jimmy Maas
Jimmy is the assistant program director, but still reports on business and sports every now and then. Got a tip? Email him at jmaas@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @maasdinero.
See stories by Jimmy Maas