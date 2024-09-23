Join “Tacos of Texas” for the Art of Food, a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration dinner and podcast taping, Oct. 1

Spend Taco Tuesday experiencing a one-of-a-kind celebration of Hispanic heritage through taste, sight and sound. Join “Tacos of Texas” host Mando Rayo at an elevated, three-course dinner from Veracruz All Natural with tequila pairings per course followed by a live taping of the “Tacos of Texas” podcast.

The Art of Food will explore the intersection of Mexican cuisine and artistic expression. Guests include Reyna Vazquez, cofounder of Veracruz All Natural, Ernesto Hernandez, artist and muralist, and Mando Rayo.

Guests can view the exhibit, ORÍGENES, which brings together a diverse collection of works from 13 local Hispanic artists that reflect rich traditions, dynamic heritage, and contemporary experiences.

The Art of Food Hispanic Heritage Month celebration dinner and podcast taping

7-10 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1

The Cathedral (2403 East 16th St.)

Tickets are $85-$95



“Tacos of Texas” is produced by IDENTITY Productions, which shares inclusive stories, authentic recipes and diverse experiences that represent an inclusive, accurate portrait of America. Production team includes story producer Sharon Arteaga, audio mixers Nicholas Worthen and Ever Calderon, creative producer Dennis Burnett, host and producer Mando Rayo and KUT and KUTX Studios.