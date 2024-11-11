KUT & KUTX Connections: A mixer for public radio aficionados, Dec. 10

Do you swipe right when someone’s profile says they’re a public radio fan? Are you seeking real life “driveway moments” where you want to stick around and learn more about someone?

If you’re looking for love – or simply new friends – join us for KUT & KUTX Connections, an evening of mixing and mingling, community building, conversation and music. We’ll have wristbands for you to let people know whether you’re looking for love or new friends, and stickers to help get the conversation started in the City of the Violet Crown.

Is there a better meet-cute? We don't think so!

KUT & KUTX Connections

7 to 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10

Austin Beerworks, 10300 Springdale Rd.

Free and open to all. An RSVP is required.

In addition to beer, Austin Beerworks, Sprinkle Valley, has non-alcoholic drinks, on-site pizza and taco trucks, plus games.

