© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KUT & KUTX Connections: A mixer for public radio aficionados, Dec. 10

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published November 11, 2024 at 1:08 PM CST
Do you swipe right when someone’s profile says they’re a public radio fan? Are you seeking in real life “driveway moments” where you want to stick around and learn more about someone? Join us Dec. 10, 2024, for a mixer for public radio aficionados.
Join us to make new friends or more at Austin Beerworks on Dec. 10.

Do you swipe right when someone’s profile says they’re a public radio fan? Are you seeking real life “driveway moments” where you want to stick around and learn more about someone?

If you’re looking for love – or simply new friends – join us for KUT & KUTX Connections, an evening of mixing and mingling, community building, conversation and music. We’ll have wristbands for you to let people know whether you’re looking for love or new friends, and stickers to help get the conversation started in the City of the Violet Crown.

Is there a better meet-cute? We don't think so!

KUT & KUTX Connections

7 to 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10

Austin Beerworks, 10300 Springdale Rd.

Free and open to all. An RSVP is required.

In addition to beer, Austin Beerworks, Sprinkle Valley, has non-alcoholic drinks, on-site pizza and taco trucks, plus games.
Tags
Station Information KUT EventsAround The Station
Erin Geisler
See stories by Erin Geisler