KUT's run club is back just in time for a turkey trot tune-up on Nov. 24

KUT is hosting another run club as part of our Field Guide to Austin — and we'd love for you to join us!

We had a great time running around Lady Bird Lake with y'all last time, and we're stoked to do it again but with some slightly cooler temps. Join us for this Field Trip on Sunday, Nov. 24, at our sponsor Rivian's space off South Congress. We'll be celebrating the launch of our latest guide on where to get the best vegan and vegetarian food in Austin.

KUT reporter Katy McAfee will lead one of running groups. Runners of all paces are welcome. We'll also have a walking group for those looking for a low-impact option. Please RSVP on the event page to give us an idea of how many people to expect.

When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24

Where: Rivian Austin — 208 S. Congress Ave., Austin

What to bring: Water, yourself and anything you need for a run

A quick note about parking: We recommend getting to the event early to find parking. Rivian has a limited number of spots in its lot behind the building. Street parking in the surrounding area will be free because it's a Sunday. There are also a number of paid lots and garages close by.

