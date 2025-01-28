© 2025 KUT Public Media

KUT & KUTX Connections: A mixer for public radio fans, Feb. 23

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published January 28, 2025 at 11:47 AM CST

We had such an incredible turnout – and even sparked a few connections – at our last mixer that we couldn’t resist hosting another one! This time, we’re switching things up with a weekend afternoon event that might just fit your schedule a little better.

 
Are you the type to swipe right for a “public radio fan”? Do you love those real-life “driveway moments” when you can’t walk away because you just have to know more? Whether you're searching for love or simply looking to expand your circle, KUT & KUTX Connections is your chance to meet your match – or your new crew.

Expect an afternoon of mingling, games and interesting conversation. Color-coded wristbands will signal whether you’re here for romance or friendship, and fun icebreaker stickers will help get the conversation flowing.

KUT & KUTX Connections

2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025

Austin Beerworks – Sprinkle Valley

(10300 Springdale Rd.)

Free and open to all! RSVP encouraged.

Not into beer? No problem! Austin Beerworks offers non-alcoholic drinks, on-site pizza and taco trucks, plus plenty of games to keep the fun going.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make meaningful connections. We hope to see you there!
