“Texas Standard” celebrates a decade of exceptional journalism and storytelling

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 10, 2025 – Light the candles and cue the waltz: Texas Standard, the national daily news show of Texas, is celebrating its 10th birthday with a yearlong celebration packed with stories, retrospectives and celebrations in cities across the Lone Star state. Since its debut on March 2, 2015, the show has been the go-to source for insightful reporting on the issues shaping Texas and the nation – all from a uniquely Texan perspective.

What’s in Store for the Big 1-0

To mark the milestone, Texas Standard is rolling out monthly Top 10 lists that highlight fan-favorite moments from the past decade – from W.F. Strong’s iconic commentaries to unforgettable interviews with Texas trailblazers and entertainers. (Stay tuned for even more exciting content!)

Listeners are invited to join the fun by recording a birthday greeting, which could be featured on air, online or on Texas Standard’s social media channels.

On March 2, listeners are invited to Texas Standard’s 10th birthday bash from 3 to 6 p.m. at Scholz Garten in Austin where they can meet the show’s hosts and producers. The shindig will feature:



Live music from Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastard’s fame

Special guests, including author Sarah Bird, and singer-songwriter, historian and author Veronique Medrano.

A sneak preview of a new reporting special

Custom, on-the-spot poems from the Typewriter Rodeo

Birthday cake

Giveaways

A mobile recording booth and a photo booth

A cash bar for raising a toast to 10 amazing years!

Reflecting on a Decade of Texas Storytelling

When Texas Standard launched statewide a decade ago, Texas was already undergoing significant shifts in politics, culture and industry. Rapid population growth, demographic shifts and an evolving economy have been at the forefront of the show’s coverage, making it an indispensable resource for Texans seeking to understand the complexities of our diverse state.

“We’re proud to have spent the last 10 years capturing the heartbeat of Texas,” said Rhonda Fanning, executive producer of Texas Standard and part of the team since day one. “This birthday is about more than looking back – it’s about celebrating the people, stories and communities that make Texas such an extraordinary place and inspire our work every day.”

A who’s who of luminaries have been interviewed on the show, including actors Matthew McConaughey, Danny Trejo and Cristela Alonzo; politicians such as Dan Patrick and Wendy Davis; authors Lawrence Wright, Peniel Joseph and Dan Rather; athletes such as former NFL running back Emmitt Smith; and musicians including Alejandro Escovedo, Adrian Quesada, Gina Chavez, Terry Allen and Margo Price.

Multiple hourlong specials have tackled topics ranging from the future of work in Texas to the contributions of Asian Texans and Texas’ role in the Apollo space program.

A collaborative effort among Austin’s KUT News, KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media, and Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, the show was created to boost coverage of statewide issues and shine a light on underserved regions – from the ranches of West Texas to the communities along the border. Today, Texas Standard airs on public radio stations across the state and continues to set the standard for thoughtful, in-depth reporting.

Beyond the Airwaves

While its roots are in radio, Texas Standard has expanded beyond the airwaves with a podcast, newsletters, a robust social media presence, and live events across the state – from the Houston Rodeo to the Texas State Fair to the Kerrville “Kerrclipse” and beyond.

Over the years, Texas Standard’s reporting has been recognized for journalistic excellence, including four National Murrow Awards, 22 Regional Murrow Awards, a “Best in Show” and seven first-place awards from the National Headliners, two gold awards from the International New York Festivals, a Showcase Award for Storytelling from the Headliners Foundation, and more than 50 other first-place wins in statewide, regional and national competitions. Texas Standard has also been voted “Best Radio Show” in the Austin Chronicle’s “Best of Austin” readers poll since 2016.

As Texas continues to evolve, Texas Standard will continue to tell the stories that matter. “The next 10 years hold incredible potential,” continued Fanning. “We’re honored to share this journey with our listeners and look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

About Texas Standard, The National Daily News Show of Texas

Texas Standard upholds the highest traditions of American journalism, delivering sharp, in-depth coverage of politics, the environment, culture, technology, business, and more – offering a window into Texas’ evolving identity. This one-hour daily news magazine airs on 30 public radio stations statewide and is produced by KUT News in Austin in collaboration with KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media, and Texas Public Radio in San Antonio. As a nonprofit newsroom, Texas Standard’s work is made possible by the support of listeners across the state. Learn more at TexasStandard.org.

Listeners can tune in to “Texas Standard” weekdays on their local public radio station, stream episodes at TexasStandard.org or listen on demand on their favorite podcast platform.

###

For photos or interview requests, contact Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071