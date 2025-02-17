Grandmaster, Tribe Mafia, Akins Mariachi Band and more kick off KUTX 98.9 spring Rock the Park concert series

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 17, 2025 – Austin’s favorite family-friendly live music series, KUTX 98.9’s Rock the Park, is making an energetic return to Mueller Lake Park. Get ready for an electrifying lineup featuring a hand-picked mix of local talent, including the high-energy grooves of Grandmaster, the genre-blending magic of LP Giobbi, the diverse rap styles of Tribe Mafia the rich cultural sounds of the Akins Mariachi Band, the indie charm of Telephone Company and more.

For 14 incredible seasons, KUTX’s Rock the Park has been bringing music lovers of all ages together to dance, sing and celebrate the Austin music scene. This spring, the tradition continues with a fantastic 2025 lineup and schedule:

March 28



6:45 p.m. Austin-based Cloud Companion , which embodies the spirit of an art collective in a true sense of the word by curating multi-media magic complete with bubbles and puppets.



, which embodies the spirit of an art collective in a true sense of the word by curating multi-media magic complete with bubbles and puppets. 7:30 p.m. Grandmaster, KUTX 98.9s Austin’s grooviest intergalactic-musical group emanating yacht rock vibes and June 2024 Artist of the Month,

April 11



6:45 p.m. The festive sound and distinctive singing of Akins High School Mariachi Band , the performing arts group at Akins Early College High School.



, the performing arts group at Akins Early College High School. 7:30 p.m. DJ, producer and May 2023 KUTX Artist of the Month LP Giobbi, who is a classically-trained jazz pianist, known for her style of piano house music.

May 2



6:45 p.m. The Telephone Company , which promises to deliver energetic and ridiculous songs!



, which promises to deliver energetic and ridiculous songs! 7:30 p.m. Hip-hop duo Tribe Mafia, who seamlessly blend diverse rap styles with a dancehall flair, combining cloud rap production, R&B-infused hip-hop, and understated trap beats.

Guests may bring blankets or stadium cushions. Well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome. Please do not bring chairs, glass containers or alcohol to Rock the Park events. Hourly parking is available in the McBee Garage across from Thinkery. Metered spaces are available around the park. More transportation details available here.

KUTX reserves a visibly marked bench at the perimeter of the amphitheater for anyone who needs seating due to limited mobility, including pregnancy. ASL interpreters will be onsite to interpret as much of the scheduled performers’ content as possible. KUTX Rock the Park strives to be an inclusive event. Let us know if you need special accommodations by emailing info@kutx.org.

KUTX & Mueller Rock the Park 2025 takes place one Friday each month, March through May, with fall dates to be announced later. This music series is free and open to the public, thanks to our sponsors: Meals on Wheels Central Texas, Magic Pest & Lawn, Tomlinson's, Owl's Brew, Mother's Milk Bank, Odell Brewing and the Werd Company.

In its 14th season, Rock the Park is curated by KUTX 98.9 Assistant Program Director, Live Music Content, Deidre Gott and Bill Childs, host of KUTX 98.9’s Sunday-evening kids’ show, “Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child.”



###



For media queries, contact Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071

