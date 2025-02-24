You're invited to Texas Standard's 10th birthday party, March 2

Light the candles and cue the waltz: Texas Standard, the national daily news show of Texas, is celebrating its 10th birthday with a party on Sunday, March 2 – and you’re invited!

The statewide daily news magazine is produced at the KUT Public Media Studios in Austin. Since its debut on March 2, 2015, it’s been the go-to source for insightful reporting on the issues shaping Texas and the nation – all from a uniquely Texan perspective.

Listeners are invited to Texas Standard’s 10th birthday bash at Scholz Garten in Austin where they can meet the show’s hosts and producers. The shindig will feature:



Live music from Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastard’s fame

of Heartless Bastard’s fame Special guests, including author Sarah Bird , and singer-songwriter, historian and author Veronique Medrano .

, and singer-songwriter, historian and author . A sneak preview of a new reporting special “Rap to the Ranch: The Ballad of Mason ‘Bric’ LaDue”

Custom, on-the-spot poems from the Typewriter Rodeo

Birthday cake (while supplies last)

Giveaways

A mobile recording booth and a photo booth

A cash bar for raising a toast to 10 amazing years!

Texas Standard's 10th Birthday Party

3- 6 p.m., Sunday, March 2, 2025

Scholz Garten | 1607 San Jacinto Blvd | Austin

Free and open to all. An RSVP is requested.

Can’t join the party? You can still join the fun by recording a birthday greeting, which could be featured on air, online or on Texas Standard’s social media channels.

The yearlong celebration will include monthly Top 10 lists highlighting fan-favorite moments from the past decade – from W.F. Strong’s iconic commentaries to unforgettable interviews with Texas trailblazers and entertainers – and more.