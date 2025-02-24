You're invited to Texas Standard's 10th birthday party, March 2
Light the candles and cue the waltz: Texas Standard, the national daily news show of Texas, is celebrating its 10th birthday with a party on Sunday, March 2 – and you’re invited!
The statewide daily news magazine is produced at the KUT Public Media Studios in Austin. Since its debut on March 2, 2015, it’s been the go-to source for insightful reporting on the issues shaping Texas and the nation – all from a uniquely Texan perspective.
Listeners are invited to Texas Standard’s 10th birthday bash at Scholz Garten in Austin where they can meet the show’s hosts and producers. The shindig will feature:
- Live music from Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastard’s fame
- Special guests, including author Sarah Bird, and singer-songwriter, historian and author Veronique Medrano.
- A sneak preview of a new reporting special “Rap to the Ranch: The Ballad of Mason ‘Bric’ LaDue”
- Custom, on-the-spot poems from the Typewriter Rodeo
- Birthday cake (while supplies last)
- Giveaways
- A mobile recording booth and a photo booth
- A cash bar for raising a toast to 10 amazing years!
Texas Standard's 10th Birthday Party
3- 6 p.m., Sunday, March 2, 2025
Scholz Garten | 1607 San Jacinto Blvd | Austin
Free and open to all. An RSVP is requested.
Can’t join the party? You can still join the fun by recording a birthday greeting, which could be featured on air, online or on Texas Standard’s social media channels.
The yearlong celebration will include monthly Top 10 lists highlighting fan-favorite moments from the past decade – from W.F. Strong’s iconic commentaries to unforgettable interviews with Texas trailblazers and entertainers – and more.