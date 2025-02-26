KUTX Live at Scholz Garten brings the music to fans during SXSW 2025

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 26, 2025 – KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience, is teaming up with the iconic Scholz Garten to bring music fans closer to some of the developing and must-see artists of the 2025 SXSW Music Conference.

KUTX Live at Scholz Garten will feature four exclusive early morning broadcasts from the historic venue, running from 8 a.m. to noon (doors at 7:30 a.m.), Wednesday, March 12, through Saturday, March 15. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience live performances and interviews with up-and-coming and highly anticipated artists from all over the world.

This special concert series is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. A $10 donation at the door directly benefits the Central Texas Food Bank (cash or credit card accepted). Children under age 5 are free. Guests can fuel up for the day with Scholz’ special breakfast sandwiches available for purchase and unlimited coffee to keep the energy high.

Join KUTX and Scholz Garten in celebrating the spirit of live music and community during one of Austin's most exciting morning events of the year.

The following artists are scheduled to perform at KUTX Live at Scholz Garten. Check KUTX.org and follow KUTX on social media for details on each day’s lineup.

Mexican-born, Los Angeles-raised Edgar Alejandro , who’s single “A Tu Lado” went viral on social media, is a dynamic artist who beautifully blends Mariachi with genres like jazz, bossa nova and salsa.

, who’s single “A Tu Lado” went viral on social media, is a dynamic artist who beautifully blends Mariachi with genres like jazz, bossa nova and salsa. Ireland’s Cardinals critically acclaimed debut EP Cardinals is an eclectic gothic amalgam of shoegaze, pop, Irish trad folk and rock, which incorporates 60s Wall of Sound and poetry inflected punk.

critically acclaimed debut EP Cardinals is an eclectic gothic amalgam of shoegaze, pop, Irish trad folk and rock, which incorporates 60s Wall of Sound and poetry inflected punk. Texas’ newest country supergroup, Chaparelle , consists of musicians Zella Day, Jesse Woods and Beau Bedford and channels iconic country duos like Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

, consists of musicians Zella Day, Jesse Woods and Beau Bedford and channels iconic country duos like Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, George Jones and Tammy Wynette. Seattle’s Chinese American Bear is a quirky, mando pop/synth pop duo creating fun and eclectic bilingual English/Chinese ear candy.

is a quirky, mando pop/synth pop duo creating fun and eclectic bilingual English/Chinese ear candy. Australian garage punk band Delivery “toes the line between fuzzy garage punk and polished musical skill,” according to Far Out Magazine.

“toes the line between fuzzy garage punk and polished musical skill,” according to Far Out Magazine. Los Angeles-based Frankie & The Witch Fingers are known for their high-energy live shows blending garage rock, psychedelic and punk sounds.

are known for their high-energy live shows blending garage rock, psychedelic and punk sounds. Manchester’s Freak Slug (Xenya Genovese) is all about hitting a mood, citing ‘90s cult heroes including Ride, Mazzy Star and Stephen Malkmus as influences.

(Xenya Genovese) is all about hitting a mood, citing ‘90s cult heroes including Ride, Mazzy Star and Stephen Malkmus as influences. Rap artist and KUTX February Artist of the Month Anastasia Hera who is known for her magnetic stage presence and unique blend of fierce storytelling and smooth lyricism.

who is known for her magnetic stage presence and unique blend of fierce storytelling and smooth lyricism. The South London indie pop trio Honeyglaze weaves crashing riffs, powerful vocal performances and nuanced breakdowns into a mature and intricately layered sophomore record, “Real Deal.”

weaves crashing riffs, powerful vocal performances and nuanced breakdowns into a mature and intricately layered sophomore record, “Real Deal.” Grandson of Bob Marley, Jamaican-raised, Toronto-based King Cruff (Solomon Marley-Spence) fuses genres across the diaspora including hip-hop, Afrobeats, dancehall and reggae into his original ‘punky’ sound.

(Solomon Marley-Spence) fuses genres across the diaspora including hip-hop, Afrobeats, dancehall and reggae into his original ‘punky’ sound. Franco-Mexican duo Los Eclipses formed by French singer Eva de Marce and Mexican musician/producer Dan Solo.

formed by French singer Eva de Marce and Mexican musician/producer Dan Solo. Black Pumas’ keyboardist, JaRon Marshall skillfully fuses elements of jazz and R&B to his compositions, "bringing futuristic vibes to soul music" as mentioned on BET.

skillfully fuses elements of jazz and R&B to his compositions, "bringing futuristic vibes to soul music" as mentioned on BET. Vienna-based Austrian-Iranian musician and producer Sophie Royer is a multidisciplinary artist translating her interest in classical tradition into shimmering electro-pop songs.

is a multidisciplinary artist translating her interest in classical tradition into shimmering electro-pop songs. Austin-based R&B up-and-comer Grace Sorensen, whose voice is all over BLK ODYSSY’s BLK VINTAGE album, played KUTX Summer Jam 2023 and just dropped her debut album “Blueprint.”



Scholz Garten is located at 1607 San Jacinto Blvd. Paid public parking is available at the Capitol Visitor’s Parking Garage at 1201 San Jacinto Blvd.

For more information, visit KUTX.org or follow us on social media @KUTX.

Thanks to sponsors, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's concession brand - Beats, Bites, and Flights and BetterWay Blood Testing – as well as Fara Coffee, Owl's Brew Boozy Tea, and Pauliner. As always, monthly donors help make KUTX 98.9’s music programming and events possible throughout the year.

