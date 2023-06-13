Sugar Land

This isn't a true crime podcast — it just starts out like one. In 2018, construction crews building a new school in Sugar Land, Texas uncovered the remains of 95 people. Though officials quickly determined this was a historic cemetery, the discovery still threatened to sour the city’s "sweet" image.



Unbeknownst to many, Sugar Land was once home to the largest convict labor camps in the state. In the decades following the Civil War, hundreds of Black men were forced to harvest sugarcane. State and local officials were warned their bodies were buried across the county, but they didn’t look for them them — and they’re still not looking.

