2012 Republican National Convention

The Republican presidential nominee is being faulted for saying President Obama went on an "apology tour" and for things he claimed about Obama's tax and Medicare policies. But overall, independent fact checkers aren't finding many problems.
Mitt Romney accepted his party's presidential nomination and promised to end four years of "disappointment and division." President Obama, he said, has failed to solve the nation's problems and it's time for him to leave the White House.
On Medicare, the stimulus and a story about the GM plant in his hometown, the GOP vice presidential nominee got some facts wrong, according to the news outlets and nonpartisan watchdogs that parse politicians' words.
Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin accepted the Republican Party's vice presidential nomination. Also this evening, the nation heard from the party's 2008 presidential nominee — Sen. John McCain — and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
We live blogged through the day as Mitt Romney officially became the party's presidential nominee and as the party's stars told Americans why they should vote for the former Massachusetts governor.
With 24 hours of nothing happening at the GOP convention in Tampa because of Tropical Storm Isaac, Ron Paul supporters for the second time in as many days made themselves the center of attention at Mitt Romney's nomination party. Tuesday, they may be at the center of a real floor fight over rules.
Mitt Romney has spent the better part of a decade running for president, yet the former Massachusetts governor remains an enigma to many voters. In coming days, Romney has the opportunity to begin a fuller introduction as he accepts his party's nomination at the Republican National Convention.