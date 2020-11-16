2014 City Council Runoff Elections

-
UPDATE 1/6/15 4:30 pm: After a recount, the official tally of the December 16 runoff in District 4 is unchanged. Candidate Laura Pressley received 1,563…
The city's first council under the 10-1 plan was finalized last night. Austin voters elected the remaining seven council members and the Mayor of Austin.…
After years of build-up and build-out, tonight the Austin City Council will finally transfer from an at-large, seven-member council to a geographically…
Early voting ends tomorrow for the city of Austin’s runoff elections. This is the first time the city elected a city council based on single member…
Both of the women running for District 10 have run for office before. Sheri Gallo ran for Travis County Commissioner in Precinct 2 nearly 12 years ago,…
Still in the race for District 8's Austin City Council seat are Ellen Troxclair and Ed Scruggs, two candidates that are, for the most part, diametrically…
It's the last week of early voting for the Austin City Council runoffs. So far, 27,000 people have cast a ballot, compared to about 100,000 Austinites who…
Virtually everyone in Austin has the right to complain about traffic, but maybe none more so than those who live in District 6.The district is one of the…
The race for Austin City Council District 4 has arguably been the most contentious fight in the city's first 10-1 election, from negative campaigning to…
District 3 runoff candidates Susana Almanza and Sabino "Pio" Renteria have a lot in common. They’re both Southeast Austin-based community activists,…