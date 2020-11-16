2014 Primaries

-
Early voting starts today for the May 27 primary runoff election.What's on the Ballot:The Republican ballot includes a runoff for the Lieutenant Governor…
-
Texas Democrats have had trouble over the last several years filling out the statewide ballot with well-known candidates.This month’s runoff for the…
-
Who wants to be "number two"? LBJ was famously warned that the job of vice president’s not worth a warm bucket of spit. (Or something like that.)But it’s…
-
The four Republican candidates for Texas Lieutenant Governor met last night in a debate broadcast across the state. And, as it’s been through the months…
-
State Rep. Scott Turner, R-Frisco, recently announced his candidacy for speaker of the House, an election for which will not be held until 2015.His timing…
-
George P. Bush has more than $2.8 million to spend on his campaign for Texas Land Commissioner. His two main challengers, a Republican and a Democrat,…
-
U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman, a Friendswood Republican with a history of flouting campaign finance laws, entered a new legal gray area this week when he…