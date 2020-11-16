2015 Texas Legislature

-
From Texas Standard:It's the first day for Texas lawmakers to file bills for the upcoming session at the Statehouse. Competing for the attention and votes…
-
State Rep. Dawnna Dukes (D-Austin) missed 44 of 50 legislative committee meetings last year and skipped 84 percent of House votes, according to reporting…
-
The Texas legislative session ends Monday, and there's not a bunch left for lawmakers to do between today and next week. No more bills can be voted on.…
-
From Texas Standard.In case you missed it, Texas House Concurrent Resolution 130 is now law.“WHEREAS, John Wayne is the prototypical American hero,…
-
At 5:39 a.m. Wednesday, the Texas House gave preliminary approval of its state budget bill for 2016-2017.House lawmakers spent nearly 18 hours going…
-
For the 61 percent of economically disadvantaged students who attend Austin Public Schools, private school tuition might seem impossible for their…
-
Texas Senator Eddie Lucio (D-Brownsville) wants to allow school districts to put video cameras in special education classrooms in public schools and…
-
Greg Abbott delivered his first State of the State address as Texas governor today.In his address, Abbott highlighted five emergency items for the state's…
-
It's about a month into the 84th Texas Legislative session, and this week saw the first cracks in any unified front among the state's Republican…
-
Two weeks ago Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick handed out his committee assignments, and, this week, House Speaker Joe Straus did the same. That means the…