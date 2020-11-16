2016 Republican National Convention

-
The high stakes of the Donald Trump-Ted Cruz brinkmanship brought to the flashpoint all the anger and tension pent up in the GOP convention over three days — and in the party over several decades.
-
From the Texas Tribune: CLEVELAND — U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan surprisingly drew some boos Tuesday morning during remarks to Texas Republicans — but it…
-
The opening night of the Republican National Convention focused on the theme "Make America Safe Again." With speakers focusing on how, as Republicans say,…
-
Following Trump's speech Monday night at the Republican National Convention, several social media users pointed out a section that was startlingly similar to one the country has heard before.
-
Never Trump forces made one final attempt to try to block Donald Trump as the Republican nominee. But a rules package ensuring he will be the nominee passed over objections anyway.