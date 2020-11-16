2020 Presidential Election

-
One expert says not quite, but there are troubling signs.
Lawsuits filed across the country are the result of a campaign legal team working to "bend reality" to fit Trump's false claims, says one expert.
Domestic terrorism analysts say that the drawn-out vote count and fiery rhetoric from the White House are inflaming tensions.
"I think it's terrible when we can't know the results of an election the night of the election in a modern-day age of computers," Trump said. But the vote totals are never fully counted the same day.
The home stretch of a presidential campaign is anxiety-producing. But there are some clues for how the race might be going, from where the candidates travel to early vote totals.
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden debated Thursday in Nashville, with Kristen Welker of NBC News moderating. After a haphazard first…
A new poll from the University of Houston and Univision found that 90% of Texas Latino voters will or will probably vote in the 2020 presidential…
Follow live updates and fact checks beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. President Trump and Joe Biden are expected to cover a range of topics, including the coronavirus and the economy.
Military veterans are a group that traditionally leans Republican. But early this month, The Atlantic published an article alleging President Donald Trump…
Officials at the United States Postal Service told members of Congress in Texas that voting groups are allowed to leave voter registration and absentee…