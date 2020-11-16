2020 Presidential Race

-
The home stretch of a presidential campaign is anxiety-producing. But there are some clues for how the race might be going, from where the candidates travel to early vote totals.
From Texas Standard:Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced on Tuesday she's dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary. At the beginning of the race,…
"I will have a lot more to say on that subject later on," Warren said regarding the role of gender in the campaign. She dropped out after disappointing results on Super Tuesday.
After a tight race with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Democratic presidential primary in Texas. The…
From Texas Standard:Businessman Tom Steyer is among the eight remaining candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. With early voting…
A sleeping giant looms over the Democratic presidential campaign, even as excitement continues to build toward the first-in-the-nation contests in Iowa…
Tonight's Democratic presidential debate has been narrowed to one night only, as more candidates have called it quits altogether and others didn't meet…
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said at a news conference Friday that candidates for elected office should contact the FBI if offered political dirt by a…
"This is our moment of truth and we cannot be found wanting," Beto O'Rourke told a crowd of cheering supporters as he officially kicked off his…
Nearly half of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are women. And the men who are running are having to answer questions about gender in a way they've never had to before.