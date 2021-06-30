2021 special session

-
Abbott Announces Special Session Agenda; Includes Voting Restrictions, Critical Race Theory And Border SecurityAbbott also listed restrictions on transgender student athletes and restoring funding to the Legislative branch after he vetoed it on the special session agenda.
The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision upholding a restrictive Arizona voting law has activists elsewhere concerned. In Texas, state lawmakers are set to unveil a new voting bill.
After the winter storm crisis in February, state lawmakers passed a handful of reforms aimed at preventing another blackout. Many now say they should focus on offering direct relief to ratepayers who were left financially devastated by the storm.