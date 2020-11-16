-
The 87th Texas Legislature won’t gavel in until January, but state lawmakers on Monday got their first chance to file legislation for what’s expected to…
Lee esta historia en español. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has struck down a Texas law banning the most common procedure for second-trimester…
During a ban on abortion services in Texas earlier this year, more women sought out a telemedicine abortion service called Aid Access.According to a new…
Chief Justice John Roberts joins the court's four liberals, citing the adherence to precedent, to invalidate a law that required abortion providers to have hospital admitting privileges.
The Texas Equal Access Fund, which provides financial support for low-income women seeking an abortion, sued anti-abortion activists in Dallas County on…
Abortion providers are no longer banned from performing the procedure in Texas, state officials said in a court filing Thursday morning,Gov. Greg Abbott…
Clinics that provide abortions have resumed providing the procedure after a state ban on nonessential medical procedures expired.Texas officials said…
Reversing course, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals said access to pill-induced abortions can be restricted while the state fights the coronavirus…
From Texas Standard:On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced measures loosening restrictions on some parts of the Texas economy. State parks begin reopening…
Click here to read this story in EnglishLos prestadores de abortos pueden atender a las mujeres al comienzo de sus embarazos y a aquellas que están al…