-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. revisits an interview with the honorable George T. ‘Mickey’ Leland, congressman from…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the late Congressman George Thomas “Mickey” Leland.In 1972, Leland was…
-
Scores of African leaders gather in Washington this week at an unprecedented summit organized by President Obama. The goal: Get the U.S. invested in Africa, and shape a new narrative along the way.
-
Some young people in Africa are struggling with problems that many Americans take for granted – including serious unemployment and access to basic needs.A…
-
I spent two weeks in the West African country of Ghana in late January and early February. The trip was part of an exchange program through the…
-
My two-week visit to Ghana has come to an end. I was in the West African country with a program through the U.S. State Department and the International…
-
The purpose of my journey to Ghana is to learn about the media industry and the daily lives of journalists. The exchange program I'm on through the…
-
As I begin my journey to Ghana, I'm thinking about the conversation topics I'm interested in broaching with my journalist hosts and the other Ghanaians I…
-
KUT hosted a Ghanian journalist late last year as part of an exchange program through the International Center for Journalists. To complete the exchange,…