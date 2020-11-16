-
From Texas Standard:This week, several federal officials, including the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, met with health…
-
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met with other health care leaders in Austin on Tuesday to discuss the need for…
-
From Texas Standard:Texas has the fourth highest rate of HIV and AIDS in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A…
-
From Texas Standard.Back in the late '80s and early '90s, you could be fired if your employer discovered you’d done something like volunteering to work…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Phill Wilson, president and chief executive officer of the Black AIDS…
-
Saturday is World AIDS Day. Here in Austin, the Department of Health and Human Services in holding a day long AIDS conference. This year’s focus is on how…
-
The San Antonio-based Texas Biomedical Research Institute has applied for a patent for a new genetically engineered HIV vaccine. This new vaccine would…
-
A financial shot in the arm is coming for people living with AIDS in Austin. As much as $5 million in federal funding is on the way, spread out over five…
-
The first reports of AIDS were from Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco among gay and bisexual men. Even now, you can see the lingering geographic contours of how the epidemic unfolded with AIDSVu, an interactive map developed by Emory University's school of public health.
-
Local officials are warning of an increase in HIV infections in Austin’s adolescent population.“We’ve identified just in the last few months about five…