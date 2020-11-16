-
https://vimeo.com/235742920">At a September meeting of the Austin Independent School District's board of trustees, almost half of the public comments…
-
It’s no secret Austin ISD is strapped for cash. So to help make ends meet – the district put ten of its properties up for possible sale. Many of the…
-
Today is the first day of summer vacation, as the public school year came to a close yesterday in Austin. For students at IDEA Allan Elementary School, a…
-
Update: IDEA public schools says in the fall it will open its charter school—currently operated at Allan elementary—at The Church in Austin, located at…