-
Good morning. Austin can expect cloud coverage for most of the day, and the occasional shower. The National Weather Service says we can a 40 percent…
-
Computer chip maker Advanced Micro Devices announced major changes in its product management, to keep up with the way people are using technology. The…
-
Sentencing Set in High Profile Investment Scheme CaseThe Associated Press reports sentencing is set for today for the former CEO of an Austin-based…
-
Advanced Micro Devices, a California-based chip maker with substantial operations in Austin, is losing CEO Dirk Meyer.In an official statement posted on…