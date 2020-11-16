-
From Texas Standard:Normally during the summer, millions of Americans travel by air every day. But that's not happening this year because of the pandemic.…
From Texas Standard:If President Donald Trump has his way, the U.S. air traffic control system will be privatized. The idea is the first bullet point in…
The bankruptcy court ruling comes 15 days after the Justice Department said it would settle its lawsuit that had sought to block the airline deal.
The airline filed for Chapter 11 in November 2011 and has been waiting to emerge from bankruptcy to complete a proposed merger with US Airways.
The merger would create the country's largest airline, but the Justice Department says it would violate antitrust law.
The airline says a glitch in its computerized reservation system caused planes to be grounded for two hours.
Directors of both companies have approved the deal, which creates a company worth about $11 billion. It will be known as American Airlines.
It hasn't exactly been a barrel of fun flying American Airlines lately. The carrier, which is in bankruptcy, is in a bitter contract dispute with its pilots union. Its on-time performance has plummeted while cancellations are way up. Meanwhile, some of American's best customers are rethinking their loyalty.
American Airlines has one canceled arrival at Austin Bergstrom International Airport this evening. While that may not sound like much – at least not to…
American Airlines is acknowledging that a merger with US Airways is a possibility as it works its way through bankruptcy. American's pilots and other unionized employees are pushing the merger option.