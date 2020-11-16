-
River otters have been making a comeback in Central Texas for the past few years. But this past summer, otters were spotted where they typically haven’t…
The coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of people’s plans on hold, leaving extra room in otherwise-busy schedules. Austin resident Sophia Ding is spending…
Every night beginning in late March and into early September, nearly 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats emerge from the Congress Avenue bridge in…
By breeding and migrating earlier, some birds are adapting to climate change. But it's probably not happening fast enough for some species to survive, according to new research.
The Fourth of July can be a miserable day for dogs. The fireworks make scaredy-cats out of many canines.That’s because dogs, like humans, are hardwired to…
I heard a local story of a man who, in his excitement to kill a rattlesnake, used the only thing he had available ─ his thermos bottle. The next scene in…
When it comes to invasive wild pigs, Texas is No. 1.There are at least 2 million feral hogs roaming the state – about half the animal's national…
A planned liquefied natural gas facility near Brownsville would boost energy export opportunities, but also poses a risk to Texas ocelots.There was a time…
A home security camera captured something unusual Monday night: what appears to be an adult mountain lion walking briskly through a Leander…
Among the many annual traditions in the Lone Star State, few are as well known or as deeply etched with tradition and Texas excess as the State Fair of…