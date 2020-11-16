-
Hacker group Anonymous recently launched a campaign against Austin-based website the Daily Dot. The hacktivist collective released a video Monday night…
The protest began Sunday as a march near police headquarters in downtown Albuquerque, N.M., and spread as it continued into the night. Police reportedly used tear gas to disperse crowds.
Prosecutors say the soldier downloaded thousands of diplomatic cables and war field reports and sent them to the website WikiLeaks. His trial, which begins Monday, highlights the U.S. government's aggressive campaign to keep secrets.
Powerful and potentially damaging tools, including those that take advantage of communications networks, have become much more widely spread. They could be used to disrupt everything from factory valves to chips used to track cattle.