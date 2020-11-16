-
Rents are slowly getting more expensive across the nation, but a new report finds that they’re rising even faster for the lowest-priced…
Cleaning up after four-legged friends is a paramount part of dog ownership.As many can attest, there’s nothing worse than stepping in a canine’s…
Apartment prices are at a record high in the Austin-area, averaging $1.15 per square foot, according to a report by Austin Investor Interests.More people…
Finding an apartment in Austin keeps getting harder, even as more units are being built.The real estate tracking firm Austin Investor Interests says…
AMLI Residential, builder of several high profile apartment communities in Austin, has announced it is going to build a mid-rise project in Mueller town…
After the collapse of a second-floor walkway at the Wood Ridge Apartments on Burton Drive in Southeast Austin, the city ordered several residents to…
A city commission is giving the owners of a Southeast Austin apartment complex 75 days to get the walkways and exteriors of more than a dozen buildings up…
A city commission may determine the fate of over 150 residents of a dilapidated apartment building tonight – and issue orders to “vacate, repair, demolish…
The company behind those “We Buy Ugly Houses” billboards just released a study on the best cities to invest in rental properties, and Austin made 24th on…
Slowing construction and rising employment will push average Austin rent prices four percent higher this year, according to real estate analyst Marcus and…