-
From the Austin Monitor:On Thursday, City Council temporarily backed away from a plan that could have members voting to reduce their own salaries.Council…
-
Buried under the Austin City Hall building is a time capsule.Today, that capsule is ten years old. The box is scheduled to be opened in 2105.Since it’s…
-
Austin City Council hopefuls are trickling into City Hall to file for a place on the ballot.The application period, opened yesterday, goes through August…
-
The Skroks are here. They're a youthful, all-male brass band in town from one of Austin's sister cities, Angers, France.So what brings an overseas band to…
-
The Network of Asian American Organizations estimates there are about 4,000 people in the Filipino community in the Austin metro area. Some had direct…
-
Update: Austin’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission voted unanimously last night to certify the district maps for future city council…
-
After some last minute changes, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission unanimously approved a map for Austin’s new City Council districts last…
-
The City of Austin will soon name a leader for its newly created Innovation Office.So what exactly will this person do – and does Austin need…
-
You know those property tax breaks that Austin uses to lure companies like Apple and Visa to town? A Washington, D.C., group says the city is doing a…
-
Austin is completely rewriting its building, zoning and land use codes for the first time in almost 30 years. The Land Development Code has remained…