****This event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic****Join KUT, the Texas Observer and the Austin Monitor for a live discussion about…
From the Austin Monitor: City of Austin documents show that employees in the Neighborhood Housing and Community Development Department have made numerous…
From the Austin Monitor: While most of Austin slept early Friday morning, City Council gave the green light to a mobility bond with little historical…
At the City of Austin’s budget season opener Wednesday, council members heard again of Austin’s two cities: the city’s widening economic divisions amidst…
From the Austin Monitor: The cost of a large expansion of U.S. Highway 183 in Northwest Austin officially nearly tripled on Monday night.At its monthly…
Austin is riddled with petition fever, or so it seems lately. Last week, local group Ridesharing Works for Austin – a political action committee funded by…
“Austin is growing.” By now this maxim has become the resounding, if not infuriating, anthem of the city. It affects various sectors of life in Austin,…
From the Austin Monitor: Trustees for the Austin Independent School District are asking district staff to let them know what variables they have control…
The city of Austin continues to disfavor minority- and women-owned businesses in its contracting, a 750-page study finds.Jon Wainwright, a senior vice…
From the Austin Monitor: Travis County has seen an astonishing rise in the number of inmates dealing with mental health issues in the past decade.That…