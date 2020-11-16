-
From Texas Standard:In 2017, Texas lawmakers approved $300 million to begin an extensive revamp of the state hospital system. It’s a network of 10…
State Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, on Thursday proposed creating an "MD Anderson of the brain" on the site of the troubled Austin State Hospital, a…
Austin is home to one of the first mental health care facilities in Texas, but state lawmakers are considering selling the property and relocating the…
State leaders are considering selling the Austin State Hospital, a historic facility near Hyde Park, but residents are divided over the future of the…