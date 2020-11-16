-
Remember last year, when we only had to worry about dog-killing algae?Well, on top of the pandemic, Austinites also still have to worry about dangerous…
-
Pools are among the facilities allowed to reopen Friday under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order loosening restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the…
-
With unseasonably hot temperatures in Austin this fall, it’s a great time to take a swim in the city’s premier swimming hole.Barton Springs Pool is a…
-
Every Oct. 1, the City of Austin welcomes a new budget – and with it, new city fees. These can be anything from public library fines to what it costs to…
-
The Eliza Springs Amphitheater sits like an abandoned ruin near the Zilker Zephyr train station by Barton Springs Pool. The oval-shaped, open-air gallery…
-
The invasive zebra mussel has been moving south for years, leaving destruction its wake. Now, it’s in Lake Travis (update: and Lake Austin), and it will…
-
Tonight, the public is invited to give its input at a hearing held by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) over a permit to allow Dripping…
-
Education should be a lifelong pursuit, but who has that kind of time? That’s why the idea of one-day university would be intriguing to those looking to…
-
The “Godzilla” El Niño that brought plenty of rainfall to Austin – and record flooding to parts of Central Texas – last year is no more, and Austinites…
-
In the photo, a curly-haired woman stares into the camera wearing a red lifeguard bathing suit, holding a long, red rectangular flotation device over her…