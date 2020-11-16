-
From Texas Standard:Like few other Texans in recent years, one former El Paso congressman is known to many by his first name alone. But that extraordinary…
-
Weeks after dropping out of the presidential race, Beto O'Rourke has launched a new political group to boost Texas Democrats in the 2020 election.In an…
-
Beto O’Rourke is reiterating that he is not running for U.S. Senate next year as speculation swirls ahead of the Monday filing deadline.The former El Paso…
-
Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke has dropped out of the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential race.O’Rourke, who has been struggling to gain…
-
Beto O'Rourke wants to ban and buy back assault-style weapons. Exactly how he would persuade others to get on board is unclear, and two undecided Texas…
-
Beto O'Rourke may not be running for statewide office anymore, but it's been difficult to tell in recent days.The Democratic presidential candidate's…
-
Republican state Rep. Briscoe Cain drew fierce ire Thursday night for a gun-related tweet that many considered to be a death threat against Democratic…
-
Former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro, the only Latino seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, is struggling among likely Latinx voters in…
-
Nearly two weeks after suspending his presidential campaign in response to the mass shooting in El Paso, Beto O’Rourke plans to return to the trail…
-
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke on Sunday disclosed that he and his wife are both descended from slave owners.The former congressman from…