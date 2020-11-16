-
As chilly weather grips much of Texas, the state's electricial grid operator is asking consumers to reduce their energy use, though it says a brief threat…
-
In a report released Thursday, the state's electric grid operator indicated that next summer could see a repeat of the rolling blackout threats that…
-
As record temperatures continue to bake Texas and air conditioning units run at full throttle across the state, Austin Energy is trying to reduce the…
-
Update: Austin Energy has released an updated version of this map. You can find it and an explanation here.Earlier: Texas is currently in Energy Emergency…
-
We linked to it in an earlier post, but we want to make it as clear as possible about where to find this information. Austin Energy provides data on power…