Austin City Council members have outlined a $925 million bond to pay for items such as affordable housing, park updates and road repairs that will be put…
The Austin City Council is set to vote tomorrow on adopting the city manager’s recommendation for a 2018 bond package. Austin voters would decide on…
This post has been updated. Dripping Springs voters on Saturday passed the $132 million school bond.Voters in Wimberley also passed a $45 million school…
City leaders are weighing the possibility of putting an affordable housing bond on the ballot this November. A city task force is recommending a $161…
Austin voters could be asked to approve another couple-hundred-million dollars in bond money next year. Curated from a list of more than $3 billion in…
From Texas Standard:This Election Day, school bond measures are on the ballot for many communities across Texas. More than 50 school districts are asking…
Local municipal and bond elections were held Saturday in many Central Texas communities. Voters approved five out of six Central Texas school school…
A small school district northeast of Austin is facing a football field-sized problem.Taylor Independent School District’s athletic facilities are not…
Update: Early voting ends today for the AISD bond election. Original post: Early voting starts today for the Austin Independent School District bond…