From Texas Standard:As of Monday morning, there is no statewide shelter-in-place order in Texas like the ones in New York and California. Texas Gov. Greg…
Thomas Cartwright ran along a chain link fence outside the runway at the Brownsville South Padre International Airport . He was trying to catch a...
A federal appeals court late Wednesday ruled the Trump administration can use nearly $4 billion in military funds for construction of the president’s…
When Jesús Enrique Rodriguez Mendoza turned himself in to immigration officials, he figured he would be detained but assumed it would be for a short...
Some migrant parents who were told to wait in Mexico under President Trump's asylum policies are sending their children, unaccompanied, across the bridge to surrender to U.S. agents.
Officials in Matamoros, Mexico, are threatening to separate asylum seekers from their children if they don't leave a tent encampent of more than 1500...
The attorney general says Congress never intended for asylum-seekers to include family members as part of a "particular social group" eligible for protection.
Almost 40 child welfare and medical groups in Texas sent a letter to federal and state leaders Thursday expressing concern about the treatment of child…
On Sunday evening, vigils took place in border towns to remember a father and daughter who died last week attempting to cross over to the United States rather than waiting in migrant camps in Mexico.
As the wrenching photo of a Salvadoran father and daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande continues to spark national debate about U.S. immigration policy,…