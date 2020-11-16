-
Newly revealed court testimony suggests the Boy Scouts of America had considerably more leaders involved in the sexual abuse of minors than previously thought.
-
From Texas Standard:The start of the new school year is one of the busiest seasons for the The Boy Scouts of America, which happens to be among of the…
-
The Southern Baptist Convention has approved a resolution opposing a new Boy Scouts of America policy that lifts a ban on gay membership.The decision was…
-
A decision by the Boy Scouts of America to allow openly gay scouts in their ranks is drawing a lot of reaction here in Texas. Gov. Rick Perry is an Eagle…
-
The organization will submit a proposal to members of its National Council that would lift the ban on young Scouts, but keep it for gay adult leaders.
-
Update: The Boy Scouts of America board delayed its vote on whether to end a ban on gay membership until May. Original Story (8:13 a.m.):More than 40…
-
Two stories about gay rights are breaking: Leaders of the Boy Scouts are debating whether local troops should be allowed to have gay members and leaders; and the Pentagon is reportedly looking to extend some benefits to the same-sex partners of military personnel.
-
Good morning. The National Weather Service says Austin’s in for another day of slightly-warmer-than-average temperatures today, with light sprinkles this…
-
Boy Scout troops across the country could soon be able to decide for themselves whether to admit scout masters and troop members of all sexual…
-
If approved, the new policy would allow local organizations to determine how they would address the issue. Just last summer, the national organization affirmed the ban.