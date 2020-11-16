-
The Austin City Council took a step yesterday to streamline the process of building and remodeling homes by approving the Family Homestead Initiative. The…
Builders in Austin have long complained about the city’s notoriously slow permitting process. Now, the city is set to launch a new program that will offer…
The City of Austin says it has cleared a major backlog of residential permit reviews. The Planning and Development Review Department’s director Greg…
There’s an old rule in Austin that the City Council will revisit Thursday.A 1997 ordinance gives building permits an expiration date of between three and…