The Census Bureau released the latest batch of data from its American Communities Survey last week. The survey offers a glimpse into economic indicators,…
A judge is allowing New York and others to intervene in Alabama's lawsuit challenging the long-standing inclusion of unauthorized immigrants in census numbers used to divide up seats in Congress.
The gap between Texas’ Hispanic and white populations continued to narrow last year when the state gained almost nine Hispanic residents for every…
A Census Bureau official privately discussed the citizenship question issue with Thomas Hofeller, who plaintiffs in census lawsuits argue drove the Trump administration's push for the question.
A deceased redistricting specialist's documents suggest the citizenship question was added to redraw political maps to favor Republicans and non-Hispanic white people, according to a new court filing.
Watchdog groups say changes to the 2020 census could make it harder to accurately count people living in rural areas, which could ultimately lead to…
The Austin-Round Rock metro area is the ninth fastest growing in the country, according to 2017 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.The total…
The Mexican American Legislative Caucus and the Texas Senate Hispanic Caucus are suing the Trump administration in hopes of blocking the addition of a…
Texas is again leading the nation in fast-growing cities, according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau.Three of the top five growing U.S.…
Anyone who doesn't answer the controversial citizenship question would still be included in the upcoming U.S. head count — and may get a phone call or follow-up visit, the Census Bureau's head says.