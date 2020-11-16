-
Visitors to the new Austin Central Library checked out 6,028 items on opening day alone in October. But more than its literary offerings, the library,…
Taylor Barnett, 24, hasn’t had a public library card since the 1990s, when she was growing up in Victoria, Texas. She would go frequently to the library…
Austin City Council members learned last week that the completion of the new downtown public library has been hit with delays, again.“I do think that it…
From the Austin Monitor: City Council will consider what is hoped to be the final spending increase for the long-in-the-works Austin Central Library on…
Here's a reason to avoid the Seaholm area near Cesar Chavez Street tonight: over 1,000 concrete trucks from Austin and surrounding cities constantly…
An all-digital public library is opening today, as officials in Bexar County, Texas, celebrate the opening of the BiblioTech library. The facility offers about 10,000 free e-books for the 1.7 million residents of the county, which includes San Antonio.
Austin City Council members are voting on some big items today.This morning the Austin City Council approved $120 million to plan a new Central library on…