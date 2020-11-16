-
Nearly 100,000 people were approved for citizenship in Texas in fiscal year 2019, according to new data released by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration…
-
The Department of Homeland Security has finalized an agreement to share records that the Census Bureau says will help it produce data about the citizenship status of every person living in the U.S.
-
If counted accurately, the 2020 U.S. census is expected to show a boom in Texas’ Latino population. That’s why groups in the state say they plan to focus…
-
President Trump said he would take executive action to get information about citizenship status amid a fight over adding a question to the 2020 census.
-
Dropping his effort to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census, Trump says he wants agencies to provide information they have on citizenship, noncitizenship and immigration status.
-
Tuesday is the last day for public comment on a proposal that could evict or even separate thousands of families with mixed-citizenship status who receive…
-
Amid tweets by President Trump that he still wants the 2020 census to ask about citizenship, an official says the Justice Department has been told to find a way to make that happen.
-
Local officials said they were encouraged by a Supreme Court decision today that essentially blocks a citizenship question from being added to the 2020…
-
Trump's tweets came hours after the Court decided to keep a question about citizenship off the form to be used for the head count.
-
From Texas Standard: A federal judge in Arizona on Thursday sentenced Border Patrol agent Marco De La Garza Jr. to one year of probation and a $1,000…