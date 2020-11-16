City Growth

-
New numbers out today from the U.S. Census Bureau confirm something you’ve definitely known, noticed or complained about in the last eight years: Austin…
-
Texas is again leading the nation in fast-growing cities, according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau.Three of the top five growing U.S.…
-
This post has been updated. Dripping Springs voters on Saturday passed the $132 million school bond.Voters in Wimberley also passed a $45 million school…
-
The bats that roost under the Congress Avenue Bridge have a hard-flown journey after their nightly show for tourists and passersby.They cruise over the…
-
There’s no shortage of news on how rapidly Austin is growing, but a new report puts that expansion in a larger context, dubbing Austin "the nation’s…
-
Despite worries over the city’s growth, traffic issues, and affordability, a new poll shows majority of Austinites feel their city is headed in the “right…