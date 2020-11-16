City Hall Hustle

-
How powerful should an independent Austin Energy board be?That’s the question the Austin City Council is asking itself. Right now, the council governs the…
-
Last week, the Austin City Council got its first look at the numbers for next year’s budget.The financial outlook? Well … we’ll get back to you about…
-
After seven tries and several decades, geographic representation is finally coming to the City of Austin. And as the city prepares, the vortex of activity…
-
They’re baaack!With a relatively thin 57 items, the Austin City Council should make short work of this Thursday’s agenda. But rising, zombie-like, once…
-
In a few days, downtown Austin will be overrun with crowds for South by Southwest – so why is the city practically doing away with downtown parking…
-
The Austin City Council convenes this Thursday to a 78-item agenda. And one item – on first glance – might strike fear into the heart of even the most…
-
It isn’t everyday that citizens stay late into the evening to tell the Austin City Council what a good job it’s doing. But that was the case last…
-
What’s $14 million between friends? Grounds for argument, if the Austin City Council is any indication.On Tuesday the council wrangled with how to spend a…
-
There’s no City Council meeting this week: Instead, City Hall watchers’ eyes were on Mayor Lee Leffingwell’s 2013 State of the City address, delivered at…