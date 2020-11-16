Congressional Redistricting

-
From Texas Standard.On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a long-running Texas redistricting case. The dispute goes back to 2011,…
Gov. Greg Abbott told a radio program Wednesday he plans to appeal to the Supreme Court a federal ruling that could force state lawmakers to redraw two…
From Texas Standard:In a much-anticipated ruling, a panel of three federal judges in San Antonio has invalidated two of the state's 36 congressional…
From Texas Standard:"Thanks, Democrats, for showing up for Tuesday’s opening day of the oh-so-special legislative session, but it looks like you’ll be…
SAN ANTONIO — The state of Texas faced a healthy dose of judicial skepticism on Saturday as its lawyers laid out final arguments in a trial over whether…
Mandy Blott, a psychologist living in East Austin, says she has always been somewhat plugged into politics. Her activism has ebbed and flowed through the…
From Texas Standard:For the first time in more than a decade, the Supreme Court will take up a case questioning a common practice U.S. lawmakers use to…
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling Monday in a North Carolina gerrymandering case could have major implications for the drawing of political maps nationwide —…
With the 2018 election cycle looming, a federal judge panel has set July 10 as the start date for a trial over the state’s House and congressional…
Several weeks ago, a federal court ruled Texas lawmakers intentionally diluted the voting power of minorities when it drew up congressional districts in…