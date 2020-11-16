-
As Thanksgiving approaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are worried about being able to afford food. Some local organizations are distributing free meals through Thanksgiving Day.
-
"The Morgue Attendant will be provided maximum PPE, will be tasked with physically moving bodies, and will require the ability to lift between 100-400 lbs. with assistance," the job listing states.
-
Being an emergency room doctor has been a marathon during the pandemic. With a surge in COVID cases expected during the holidays, Dr. Nicholas Steinour says medical staff are prepared – but concerned.
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations one week before the holiday, advising that Americans be careful amid an explosion in the spread of the coronavirus.
-
Health officials have warned Americans to forgo the traditional holiday travel as cases of the coronavirus continue to surge across the country.
-
Gov. Greg Abbott Reiterates Texas Will Not Shutdown Again, While Touting Arrival Of New Coronavirus TreatmentAbbott traveled to hard-hit Lubbock to trumpet that bamlanivimab, the antibody therapy made by Eli Lilly & Company, is now being distributed across Texas.
-
Ian isn't failing his classes because he's blowing them off; it's because his brain can't handle remote learning very well.
-
If Congress doesn't compromise and pass another relief bill, a new study finds a staggering number of Americans will lose a critical financial lifeline as the pandemic worsens.
-
Nurses are taking to social media, describing grim hospital scenes and imploring Americans to stay safe as hospitals reach capacity limits. "We're seeing the worst of the worst," says one nurse.
-
Coronavirus Cases In Texas Are Soaring Again. But This Time Gov. Greg Abbott Says No Lockdown Is Coming.The last time case numbers were this high, Abbott closed bars and urged Texans to avoid summer holiday gatherings. This time, he's staying the course, relying on a 2-month-old blueprint to claw back reopenings regionally based on hospitalizations.