Coronavirus testing

From Texas Standard:Since the coronavirus pandemic began, who gets tested and how those tests are analyzed have been a focus of concern. This week, The…
When the Longhorns play their football season opener Saturday, UT Austin will be tested on the field by UT-El Paso — and off the field by whether or not…
From Texas Standard:On Aug. 3, Texas reported 5,839 new COVID-19 cases. But that doesn't mean all positive cases are reflected in the state's tally.The…
Nearly a month after face masks were mandated and bars closed, Austin’s COVID-19 situation appears to be plateauing. New cases are down over the past week…
This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, July 8. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.Do you think you…
From Texas Standard:Though quickly communicating positive COVID-19 test results can be an important way to limit the spread of the virus, Texans and their…
This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, July 6. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.Do you think you…
Lee esta historia en español. It was a little after 8 a.m. on Monday when Austin resident Emma VanDelinder arrived at a CommUnityCare COVID-19 testing…
From Texas Standard:Experts have long predicted that a so-called “second wave” of the coronavirus could hit in the fall. That is especially concerning…
Lee esta historia en español. People without internet access can now call a hotline to sign up for a free COVID-19 test. Those without transportation can…